Covid in Scotland: Three more deaths in Dumfries care home outbreak
- Published
Three more residents have died in a Covid-19 outbreak at a Dumfries care home.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership said there had now been 10 deaths since the first cases were reported at Charnwood Lodge.
The outbreak at the home, which cares for elderly residents and patients with dementia, began last month.
The partnership said it was working with operators Community Integrated Care (CIC) to manage the incident.
"Thoughts continue to be with families and with staff at this time," a statement said.
It said that work had been "immediately undertaken" to contain the spread of the virus but it had not been an "easy task".
CIC said it was continuing to implement "extensive infection control measures" to tackle the outbreak.