Covid in Scotland: New pub rules 'like trying to learn Mandarin'
- Published
The bartender of a pub told to close by environmental health officers has described the latest coronavirus rules as "like trying to learn Mandarin".
The Riverside Bar was one of at least four pubs in Dumfries told to shut by officials who said they were breaking the new rules.
Under level two restrictions, only pubs that serve food can remain open.
The Scottish government said financial support was available to support pubs which were closed.
Staff at The Riverside Bar were told to close by Dumfries and Galloway Council's environmental health team on Friday.
It does not have a kitchen but bartender Anna Houston said they believed, like other pubs in the town, that they were permitted to sell alcoholic drinks outside.
"At 16:00 on Friday the council came and closed us, and that was it - they gave us a letter saying 'if you don't have a kitchen, you can't be open'," she said.
Ms Houston said she would now go back on furlough and the pub's owners would try to get a grant.
The whole situation was still "quite surreal", she added. "We don't know if we're coming or going. Learning these rules are like trying to learn Mandarin."
She said it was "bizarre" that you could sit outside having a drink in other venues even if you hadn't also bought a meal, adding: "It just doesn't make any sense."
The Waverley Bar in Dumfries also closed on Friday after manager Andy McCrone was visited by two police officers.
Mr McCrone said he believed they were open in line with the regulations - the pub has a small kitchen which offers food including burgers and toasties.
He said he told the officers the business has had a food licence for decades, and he believed it was operating within the rules.
But Mr McCrone said they told him the food being served didn't constitute a main meal.
He said he felt like he'd had a "dressing down in front of [his] customers".
The bar manager was worried he would be perceived to be breaking the rules and so closed the pub.
"We just don't know what to do," he said. After a tough year, "it's already cost us a weekend's trade", he said.
Two other Dumfries pubs - the New Bazaar and Deja Vu - confirmed in Facebook posts they had also been asked to close on Friday.
What are the rules for bars and pubs in level two?
Under the new rules, in level two areas like Dumfries and Galloway only pubs that can also serve meals are allowed to be open.
They can sell alcohol outside without a meal, or inside with a meal.
However, those pubs without kitchens are not allowed to welcome customers.
The Scottish government rules say if a premises "does not have the facilities to provide the definition of a main meal then they are required to close in levels two and three and can access the appropriate support for closed premises".
It defines a main meal as "something more than a mere snack - such as a plated meal, usually (though not necessarily), eaten with cutlery, and could include a substantial filled sandwich or panini served with a side salad or chips, or a soup and sandwich style meal, as well as other more substantial meals that may have more than one course".
It also says in the operating plan of the premises' licence must include restaurant facilities, and the business would also have to be registered as a food business.
Closed businesses can access financial support while they were not allowed to open.
While closed their staff can be furloughed and businesses can claim a grant of £2,000 or £3,000 every four weeks, depending on whether their rateable value is under or above £51,000.
Police Scotland confirmed that officers had attended The Waverley Bar on Friday as part of a "routine check".
It said advice had been given and they had not closed the pub.
It added it would only intervene and take action in cases where there was a "clear disregard for coronavirus restrictions within a premises".
Dumfries and Galloway Council said it had sought clarification from the Scottish government with regard to "drinks only" public houses under the legislation.
It said it was aware that other local authorities in level two had also done so.
It stressed it was committed to supporting businesses to "operate safely within the confines of current legislation and guidance".