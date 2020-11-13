Major Moffat wind farm plans submitted
Plans for a major wind farm near Moffat have been submitted to the Scottish government.
If approved the Scoop Hill development would see 75 turbines built to provide energy for more than 500,000 homes.
Due to the scale of the project the application will be decided by the Scottish government.
Owner Community Windpower said the plans would involve an overall investment of £1.8bn and could create news jobs.
Energy storage facilities would be built within the wind farm to provide a "more consistent level of power".
A separate planning application is also planned for a visitor centre at the site.
Stuart Walker, community liaison officer at Community Windpower, said: "Scoop Hill community wind farm will provide huge economic and social benefits to Dumfries and Galloway, both during construction and the 40-year operational lifetime.
"However, the benefits of this project are not just limited to directly supporting jobs during the post-Covid green recovery, it will also stimulate wider economic growth across the region and deliver 40 years of inward investment."