Bid to trace owner after pigeon left on Edinburgh to Dumfries bus
An appeal is being made for information after a pigeon was left on a bus by its "forgetful" owner.
It was discovered on the 17:20 service from Edinburgh to Dumfries when it reached its destination on Wednesday evening.
The driver found the bird in a box and the Scottish SPCA was subsequently alerted to the find.
Animal rescue officer Sheena MacTaggart said the pigeon was in a rehoming centre while they sought its owner.
"The pigeon, which has distinctive white and brown plumage, was discovered in a homemade wooden box with a blue handle," she said.
"Unfortunately the bird doesn't have any rings we could use to identify an owner.
"We're hoping that this is just a case of someone being a bit forgetful, rather than anything intentional, and we can reunite this pigeon with the rightful owner as soon as possible."
Anyone with information can contact the Scottish SPCA's confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.