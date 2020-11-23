Stranraer water sports centre project faces funding bid delay
- Published
A key funding bid for a major water sports centre in south west Scotland has been put on hold due to coronavirus.
The team behind the £3.5m project in Stranraer said it needed more time for public consultation.
Planned community engagement work has been limited by the pandemic.
An application to the Scottish government's Regeneration Capital Grant Fund will now not be submitted until next year.
The idea for the water sports hub - which has been fleshed out in a feasibility study - emerged from the success of hosting last year's Skiffie World Championships.
The event drew in tens of thousands of visitors and helped generate up to £4m for the local economy.
Wendi Cuffe, Stranraer Water Sports Association's project manager, said it firmly underlined the town's potential as a marine leisure destination.
"We demonstrated that Loch Ryan was an area to hold an event, it was a very successful event," she said.
"We want to build on that to show how Loch Ryan can be the main asset within Stranraer."
She said they were looking at a range of ways in which it could help "feed the economy" in the area.
It is now hoped water sport taster sessions can be held next year to allow community input into the plans.
A bid for funding could then be submitted in order to allow the project to proceed.