Covid in Scotland: Six residents die in Dalbeattie care home outbreak
Six residents of a Dumfries and Galloway care home have died after a Covid outbreak, it has been confirmed.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership is working with the operators of Alma McFadyen Care Centre in Dalbeattie.
A spokesperson for the health and social care partnership said it was an "upsetting and concerning" situation.
They added that the correct protocols for dealing with the pandemic were in place at the 24-bed home.
"This is obviously a very upsetting and concerning situation," the spokesperson said.
"We want to credit and pay tribute to the operators of Alma McFadyen and their extremely dedicated staff for their response.
"Covid-19 is incredibly infectious, and containing its spread is not at all easy - even when all the correct protocols are in place to address the virus.
"The coronavirus can result in mild symptoms and sometimes none at all, potentially masking its spread to more vulnerable individuals where it can pose a high degree of risk."