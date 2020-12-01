Covid in Scotland: Dalbeattie care home outbreak death total reaches eight
- Published
The number of residents to have died in a Covid outbreak at a south of Scotland care home has risen to eight.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership reported the first cases at the Alma McFadyen Care Centre in Dalbeattie in early November.
A statement said there had now been a total of 42 positive cases associated with the outbreak.
The partnership said thoughts were with the families involved at this "difficult time".
It said the situation at the centre was now "much improved" but that did not mitigate the impact on residents and their relatives.
The partnership added that containing the spread of Covid was "not at all easy - even when all the correct protocols are in place to address the virus".