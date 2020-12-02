Covid in Scotland: Dumfries and Galloway level 2 decision defended
- Published
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set out the Scottish government's reasons for keeping Dumfries and Galloway under level two restrictions.
MSP Colin Smyth claimed the decision not to move it to level one this week made a "mockery" of the system.
He said all the Scottish government's indicators showed restrictions should be eased in the region.
Ms Sturgeon said the indicators were important but they also had to "apply judgement" to the situation.
When the latest weekly levels review was announced on Tuesday, Mr Smyth put out a statement claiming that "based on its own criteria" the Scottish government should have put Dumfries and Galloway into level one.
"People in our region have worked hard to follow tough restrictions and now they will be left wondering what more they can possibly do to see a move down to level one," he said.
He said the region was suffering because the Scottish government had failed to get the virus under control in other areas.
Mr Smyth added that his constituents were "losing faith" in a government which "says one thing and then does another".
Ms Sturgeon was asked about the situation in south west Scotland at her daily briefing.
"We have got to look at the picture in the round and the context that surrounds different areas," she explained.
She said one reason was that, in general, Dumfries and Galloway was closer to other regions than, for example, much of the Highlands.
Prevalence is also "quite a bit" higher in some neighbouring areas, she added.
'Right thing to do'
Ms Sturgeon stressed that any easing of restrictions was not "neutral" and gave the virus more chance to be transmitted.
She said she had "zero interest" in keeping any part of Scotland under tighter restrictions for any longer than necessary.
"I absolutely respect the fact there will be lots of people in Dumfries and Galloway saying: 'For goodness' sake take us down a level'," she said.
However, she said nobody would thank her if, in a few weeks, the virus started to be transmitted more widely as a result of doing so.
"These are decisions that we have got to take carefully," she said.
"When there is doubt we err on the side of caution.
"People can make up their own minds about whether that is right or wrong - but I think it is the right thing to do."