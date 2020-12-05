Crichton Hall in Dumfries: From mental asylum to five-star hotel
By Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
- Published
A new life as a five-star hotel is being planned for a former psychiatric hospital in southern Scotland.
It would see Crichton Hall in Dumfries converted into an attraction aiming to rival the likes of the Savoy or the Corinthia in London.
It sits in a wider conservation area containing more than 20 listed buildings.
If approved, it has been estimated the development could create more than 200 jobs.
What was the Crichton?
Back in 1829, Elizabeth Crichton wanted to create a university in Dumfries with an inheritance from her late husband.
However, her plans were thwarted as it was felt unfilled places in other parts of the country made a south west campus unnecessary.
She eventually admitted defeat and, instead, an "Institution for Lunatics" opened on the estate in 1839.
During its time in operation it carried out pioneering work in the field of mental health.
By the 1980s, the NHS declared the Crichton surplus to its requirements and it was bought by Dumfries and Galloway Council to save it for the community.
It is now leased to the Crichton Trust - a registered charity and social enterprise - responsible for the sustainable development and management of the estate.
Crichton Hall was used as an administrative base by the NHS until 2016, since when it has sat empty.
A range of universities, colleges and businesses have now taken over much of the estate but the large Crichton Hall building was only sold last year for £50,000 to the owners of the Fonab Castle Hotel in Pitlochry.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway said the deal would save it about £800,000 a year in running costs for the historic building.
What is proposed?
The new owners want to carry out major renovations on the building which is starting to show its age.
The NHS estimated it faced a repairs backlog running to millions of pounds.
The overhaul would allow it to become a 90-bed luxury hotel within the current structure plus a spa constructed beside it.
A design statement for the project said the proposed alterations would be "sympathetic to the existing building" by minimising any changes both internally and externally.
"It is considered that the proposals will bring life back to a building with significant historical importance and not only preserve but enhance Crichton Hall," it said.
What has been said?
Historic Environment Scotland has described Crichton Hall as "extremely important both architecturally and historically" calling it the "last and finest" of seven Royal Asylums built in Scotland in the late 18th and early 19th Century.
It said only two of them survived - the other being the Murray Royal in Perth - with the Dumfries site "exceptionally well-preserved".
It said it welcomed the proposals to convert the building into a hotel as it could be a "very good fit" for the property.
However, it stressed any major changes should be "justified and minimised".
It added that the quality and design of any new elements must respect the "high quality and character" of the A-listed building.
What stage are we at?
A number of the buildings on the Crichton estate have already undergone modernisation work to put them to other uses.
A planning application has now been submitted for the hotel project including a design statement and a string of other documents.
A range of consultees will have to be spoken to by the council before the project moves forward.
It will then go to committee for approval before the transformation can take place.
