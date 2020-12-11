Covid in Scotland: Borders General Hospital ward cases increase
The number of people affected by a coronavirus outbreak at the Borders General Hospital has risen to 14.
NHS Borders shut ward seven to admissions earlier in the week and all but essential visiting was suspended.
It said the majority of patients affected had now been transferred to one of its dedicated Covid wards.
Gareth Clinkscale, associate director of acute services, said the situation was being "reviewed and monitored very closely".
"Covid-19 is very infectious and spreads quickly between people," he said.
"This is why outbreaks happen in hospitals where a number of people are sharing facilities.
"However, it doesn't just occur in healthcare settings; it can also start abruptly and spread quickly through communities."
He said "robust" infection prevention and control measures were in place to keep staff and patients as "safe as possible".
The announcement of the increase in cases came on the same day as the region moved into level one of the coronavirus restrictions.