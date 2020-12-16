Covid in Scotland: Borders case increase 'concerning'
Health experts in the Borders have urged the public to be "extremely cautious" over the festive period after a sharp rise in Covid cases.
The region moved to level one restrictions last week and was confirmed in that tier on Tuesday.
However, NHS Borders said an increase in cases in recent days in the area was "concerning".
It asked people to resist the temptation to socialise more in the run up to Christmas.
The Borders moved into level one restrictions on Friday and was kept there in this week's review.
The health board said there had been a significant increase in cases with 103 recorded last week compared with 47 the week before.
It said there were currently 20 patients with confirmed or suspected Covid being treated in Borders General Hospital.
A ward has also been deep cleaned after an outbreak at the site.
Dr Keith Allan, associate director of public health, said: "The position this week is concerning; both in terms of the increase in confirmed cases and the impact that this is having on NHS services.
"We are seeing significant pressure in the emergency department at the BGH and challenges with patient flow.
"Cases have risen even though we were still in level two."
'Thrives on contact'
He said that the move to level one meant it was "even more vital" not to ease up and forget protection measures.
"The temptation to socialise more in the lead up to the Christmas period increases the risk of infection," he said.
"The virus doesn't know it's Christmas and it thrives on human contact.
"So please be extremely cautious as we approach the holidays."
He urged the public to follow the restrictions in place and remember to adhere to public health guidance.