Covid in Scotland: Wigtownshire care home visits suspended
- Published
Care home visiting has been suspended in part of the south of Scotland after a "marked increase" in Covid cases locally.
Health officials in Dumfries and Galloway have stopped all but essential visiting to care homes in Wigtownshire.
They said that an increased number of Covid cases had been identified in Stranraer, Newton Stewart and more rural communities.
It comes after a ward at a Stranraer hospital was closed to admissions.
Five cases were confirmed among staff at the Galloway Community Hospital on Monday and a deep clean was carried out.
The health and social care partnership said further cases had been found in local workplaces.
The region is in level one of coronavirus restrictions.
Eighty people have tested positive for the virus in Dumfries and Galloway over the last week, according to the latest Scottish government statistics.
'Upsetting for residents'
Valerie White, the interim director of public health, said they were found in all four localities of the region - Annandale and Eskdale, Nithsdale, Stewartry and Wigtownshire.
"However, the current level of cases in Wigtownshire is giving particular cause for concern, and has prompted action aimed to try and limit spread and protect those most vulnerable," she said.
"Very sadly, this means an immediate halt to visiting in care homes in Wigtownshire - with restricted essential visiting which must be agreed in advance with the care home.
"Restrictions on visiting had been due to come into effect from Saturday December 26, as the region moves into level four along with the rest of mainland Scotland.
"This action is not taken lightly, knowing that this will be upsetting for residents and their loved ones, particularly at this time of year, but it is felt necessary in order to protect some of the most vulnerable members of our community."
In response to the situation, daily testing will be available over Christmas and new year at a mobile testing unit at Ashwood House in Stranraer.
People are also being asked to follow the national guidelines, and exercise caution and judgement over the holiday period.
Ms White said: "We're heading towards a period where we're going to be particularly vulnerable, so it's important that everyone remains on their guard against the continued threat of Covid."
She added: "We've suffered tragedies due to Covid in Dumfries and Galloway, but have not been impacted as badly as some other places. It would be terrible to falter now and lose what we've worked so hard to achieve, with vaccines moving us towards a position of more stability."