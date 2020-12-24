Covid in Scotland: Dumfries and Galloway new strain cases 'very concerning'
Cases of a new, more transmissible strain of Covid have been identified in south-west Scotland.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership said they were associated with an outbreak in Wigtownshire in the west of the region.
It added that a further case had been identified in Lower Annandale.
Public health director Valerie White said the news was "very concerning" but it had "acted quickly" to make people aware of the situation.
"Caution had already been advised ahead of the easing of restrictions for Christmas Day," she said.
She said they did not want to cause "undue concern" but it was felt it was important to make people aware of the situation due to the increased risk of transmission.
Ms White said people could then "factor this information into their arrangements" not just for Christmas Day but over the coming days.
She added that more information would be provided when it became available.