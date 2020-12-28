Brexit: Emergency lorry park in place for Cairnryan port
- Published
A former military airfield in Dumfries and Galloway will be used as an emergency lorry park if Brexit causes disruption at Cairnryan.
The Scottish government has signed a lease to use Castle Kennedy airfield near Stranraer from 1 January.
Up to 240 lorries can be parked at the airfield if the port goes over capacity.
Passenger and freight services to and from Northern Ireland are run from the port in south-west Scotland.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has warned of "bumpy moments" for UK businesses and travellers as they get to grips with new EU rules.
He said there would be "practical and procedural changes" when the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December.
Ambassadors from the 27 EU member states have unanimously approved the EU-UK post-Brexit trade deal, paving the way for it to take effect.
The deal sets the framework for trade once the UK leaves the EU single market and customs union, following nine months of negotiations.
Transport Scotland said Operation Overflow, the contingency plan to manage disruption at Cairnryan, was now in place after the airfield lease was agreed with Stair Estates.
Welfare facilities will be provided for drivers at the airfield.
The aim is to manage queuing vehicles and ensure freight can flow freely between Scotland and Northern Ireland without a detrimental impact on local communities, Transport Scotland said.
From 1 January, goods entering the EU from Great Britain will face large amounts of new paperwork and checks, including customs declarations, rules of origin checks and product safety certificates.
There are fears this could lead to queues of lorries backing up at ports.
Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: "Scotland did not vote for EU exit and we regret having to prepare for it - particularly in the midst of a global pandemic.
"However, the Cairnryan crossings are important for Scottish exporters and the ports themselves, and are also of strategic importance to Northern Ireland so we are taking action to protect them.
"At this stage we do not expect a significant increase in traffic or delays at Cairnryan, but it is essential that we are prepared for every eventuality."
The Scottish government has also urged businesses to ensure they are aware of the latest Brexit advice ahead of the transition period ending at 23:00 on Thursday.
Support for Scottish firms is available on the Prepare for Brexit website.
Linda Hanna, interim chief executive officer of Scottish Enterprise, said: "We know 2020 has been incredibly tough for businesses across Scotland due to the impact of Covid-19.
"While many of our companies have understandably focused on getting through the pandemic, further change is on the horizon due to Brexit.
"That's why Scottish Enterprise and our partner agencies are here to help and offer what support we can to firms during this uncertain time.
"If they haven't done so already, we would urge all companies to visit our Prepare for Brexit website, which will be maintained by our dedicated staff over the festivities."