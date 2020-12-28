Woman, 29, killed in A1 road crash near Grantshouse
- Published
A 29-year-old woman has died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in the Scottish Borders.
The collision happened at about 09:30 on Monday on the A1 near Grantshouse.
The woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other motorist was not injured.
Police have closed the road between Grantshouse and Houndwood while investigations are carried out. They have asked witnesses to contact them.
Sgt Mark Banner, from Scottish Borders road policing unit, said: "Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding this crash are ongoing. The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.
"We would encourage anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation to contact police."