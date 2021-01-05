Teenagers seriously hurt in accident on A7 near Ashkirk
- Published
Two teenagers are in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in the Scottish Borders.
The accident happened on the A7 near Ashkirk at about 19:40 on Monday.
Police said the driver and the passenger - both 17-year-old boys - were badly hurt in the incident involving their blue Volkswagen Polo.
Sgt Mark Banner asked anyone who was in the area at the time or who might have dashcam footage to come forward to assist with inquiries.