Covid in Scotland: Borders and Dumfries and Galloway cases 'worrying'
- Published
Health officials in southern Scotland have warned a sharp rise in Covid cases in the area is likely to get worse before it gets better.
Both the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway council areas were under level one restrictions before Christmas.
However, recent figures showed case rates per 100,000 were exceeded only by those in Inverclyde.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway chief executive Jeff Ace said it was a "worrying situation" for the region.
The latest figures show 538.1 and 435.5 positive tests per 100,000 people in Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders respectively over the last seven days.
The figure for Inverclyde currently sits at 583 positive tests per 100,000 people - the national average is 236.9.
There are now 38 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid in the Borders and 19 in Dumfries and Galloway, although the numbers in intensive care remains below five in both regions.
"We know the trajectory of cases means things are almost certain to get worse before they get better," said Mr Ace.
"The situation could grow considerably worse, given that these current figures do not account for the further rate of increase we may see resulting from increased social interaction on Christmas Day."
He said the relaxation of restrictions in recent weeks had been followed by the identification of a new "even more highly transmissible strain" of the virus.
Mr Ace urged the public to "go even further" and not just follow national guidelines but limit interactions as much as possible.
Overall rates of the virus that were initially low led to both the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway moving to level one restrictions early in December.
However, a number of outbreaks saw case numbers rise, and the regions moved into level four restrictions on 26 December along with the rest of mainland Scotland.
NHS Borders reported cases at the Borders General Hospital shortly after it was switched into level one.
Another cluster was also reported at a fish processing factory in the region.
In Dumfries and Galloway, the health board voiced concerns about a new strain of the virus being reported in the region before Christmas.
The outbreak centred on the west of the region - including one involving more than 60 staff and residents at a care home in Stranraer - although cases have also been tracked in the Annandale area.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also said this week that the Borders was one of the health boards giving greatest concern over its hospital capacity.