Lockdown closure for Gretna Green wedding venues
The operator of one of Scotland's most popular wedding venues has announced a temporary closure of all its facilities during the latest lockdown.
Alasdair Houston, who runs Gretna Green Ltd, said they had no choice but to make the move.
Small ceremonies are still permitted but they have decided to postpone all January weddings.
Mr Houston said it was "really demoralising" but it was "what had to be done".
Gretna Green Ltd operates a range of businesses in the area - most famously The Old Blacksmith's Shop wedding venue.
It had already announced the temporary closure of that visitor attraction but has now also confirmed it is shutting the Smiths and Gretna Hall Hotels.
All weddings booked for January have also been put on hold.
A statement said they had made the decision with a "tremendously heavy heart".
Current guidelines allow five people - including the couple and a celebrant - to attend a wedding, but no reception is permitted.
The group said that while these could have gone ahead it felt a "social responsibility" to protect staff, customers and the community.
Work has now started to rearrange weddings booked in January to a "safer date".
"We look forward to welcoming back all our visitors, wedding couples and their guests when it is safe to do so," said the statement.
'Tiny weddings'
"It is what has to be done in our view," said Mr Houston.
He said legislation would allow them to host "tiny weddings" and they did have quite a lot of small parties booked.
However, he said the "rampantly increased transmission" in the community meant temporary closure was the right thing to do.
He said that decision was at least for the month of January and the situation would be kept under "constant review".