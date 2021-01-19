Smear test 'too late' for mum who died from cancer
The husband of a woman who died from cervical cancer said her latest smear test came "too late" to save her.
Fiona Mathewson from Kelso in the Borders, was given the diagnosis during the routine test in 2018 - despite receiving a clear scan in 2014.
Husband Andrew has called for annual screenings in Scotland - the current offering is every five years.
The Scottish government has urged women who are due the test to book an appointment, despite pandemic delays.
Fiona died aged 30 in April 2020, a mother to two children - Ivy and Harry.
Andrew told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme that she had not been experiencing any symptoms prior to her most recent smear test - and the diagnosis had been "crushing".
"She received news like that and immediately her head went to the dark places," he said.
"What if this was it? What if the kids are going to grow up without a mother? You do as much as you can to reassure her but it's just so hard."
Andrew said the last year has been a "devastating" time for the family.
"It's been hard," he added. "The first few months were definitely the hardest and then I wouldn't say it's gotten easier, you just learn to live with that hurt and that pain.
"Occasionally Ivy still wakes up having had a nightmare, crying for her mum."
In March last year, a new smear test was introduced in Scotland which screened for the human papillomavirus (HPV) - the main cause of cervical cancer.
It means women who are clear of HPV will receive a smear test every five years, rather than the previous offering of every three years.
The Scottish government said it was rare for a woman who doesn't have HPV to develop cervical cancer within five years.
After Fiona's death, a friend in Oxfordshire launched a petition calling on the UK government to introduce annual screenings, which has now received over 100,000 signatures - enough to secure a debate in Parliament.
Andrew has echoed that call for Scotland, saying Fiona would "be proud" if something positive had come from their experience.
He said: "Currently you're invited every five years unless you show abnormal cells. Fiona hadn't in her previous smear so she wasn't invited until when she had her most recent one.
"However if the guidance had been annually she would have received one in between having Ivy and falling pregnant with Harry, which I think then perhaps would have shown up abnormal cells.
"But by the time she had her pregnancy and was subsequently invited for a smear it had already been too late by that point."
Smear tests 'may take longer'
Many cancer screenings were paused in Scotland during the first months of the pandemic, but Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announced smear tests would resume on 29 June.
The Scottish government has told the BBC that appointments "may take a bit longer than usual" but urged women to make and attend appointments if they receive a cervical screening letter.
A spokesman said: "Appropriate infection control measures are in place, so people can feel confident about attending.
"Anyone who has any of the symptoms of cervical cancer should not wait for their next screening appointment, but should contact their GP practice. Practices are still open to patients, and it's important to seek help if you're worried."