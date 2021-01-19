Storm Christoph to bring 'challenging' conditions to parts of Scotland
- Published
A warning of "challenging weather conditions" has been issued as Storm Christoph is forecast to bring rain and snow to parts of Scotland.
Scottish Borders Council said there was potential for localised flooding across the south of the country.
A Met Office yellow warning for rain runs until 12:00 on Wednesday, and is followed by a snow warning which lasts until noon on Thursday.
Flood alerts have also been put in place.
However, the risk of a significant impact is thought to be low.
Persistent and heavy rain is expected across Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders overnight on Tuesday and throughout Wednesday morning. It is forecast to turn to snow on higher ground.
The worst impact of Storm Christoph is expected to be further south, with an amber warning in place for parts of England.
A warning for snow, which also covers southern Scotland, comes into force at 12:00 on Wednesday and runs until 12:00 on Thursday.
It could see up to 30cm (12in) on the highest ground, although more rain is likely at lower levels.
A further snow warning for north east Scotland is in place for the whole of Thursday, with blizzard conditions possible.
An ice warning has also been issued for Orkney and Shetland between 18:00 on Tuesday and 10:00 on Wednesday.
SBC's emergency planning officer Jim Fraser said: "The next couple of days are going to bring further challenging weather conditions for the Borders, first in the form of heavy rain and then snow.
"With already saturated ground, we are closely monitoring the situation and liaising with our Sepa and Met Office colleagues around the potential for localised flooding, particularly later today and into Wednesday."
He urged the public to sign up to Sepa's floodline service in order to receive warnings.
"The council is well prepared and able to respond to any issues that do occur over the coming days to support our communities, but please play your part and take notice of the warning and take action where required," he said.