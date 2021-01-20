Covid in Scotland: Stranraer care home outbreak deaths rise to 10
- Published
The number of deaths in a Covid outbreak at a care home in south-west Scotland has risen to 10.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership said four more residents had died at the Thorney Croft site in Stranraer in the past week.
A total of 90 positive cases - 45 residents and 45 staff - have now been recorded.
Operators Community Integrated Care said they were continuing to take steps to try to tackle the situation.
Earlier this week, contingency plans were activated in Dumfries and Galloway to deal with a "spike" in cases in the region.
Two wards have been opened in a former maternity unit in Dumfries to deal with non-coronavirus patients in order to ease pressure on health services.
'Difficult time'
Health officials said that, although the region had seen a slight decrease in new case numbers, the situation remained "precarious".
The first Covid-related death was reported at the Stranraer home on 6 January.
CIC managing director Martin McGuigan said: "Our teams continue to work tirelessly, alongside the local authority and public health teams, to implement extensive infection prevention measures to manage this outbreak.
"Our hearts go out to the loved ones of our residents, as well as our colleagues.
"We are continuing to provide practical and emotional support to everyone at this very difficult time."