BBC News

Man killed by fallen mast on Annan building site

Published

A 52-year-old man has been killed in an accident on a building site in southern Scotland.

Emergency services were called out to the scene of the incident on Hallmeadow Place in Annan at about 09:45.

Police said reports suggested a mast had fallen on top of the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short statement said they were working alongside the Health and Safety Executive and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The HSE confirmed it had been aware of the incident and had gone to the site to help police with the investigation.

Related Topics

  • Annan