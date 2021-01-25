Lockdown Big Burns Supper honours Scotland's bard
- Published
An online celebration of Scotland's national bard Robert Burns is being held to mark his birth more than 260 years ago.
The Big Burns Supper festival is usually held at various venues across Dumfries.
However, its 10th edition - hosted by comedian Janey Godley - will be a virtual one.
Burns suppers are traditionally held around the world on 25 January to celebrate the Ayrshire-born poet.
Organisers of the Dumfries festival have set up a special free online broadcast featuring KT Tunstall, Dougie Maclean and Donovan.
They said it would celebrate Robert Burns but give everyone a "much-needed lift and a laugh".
Last year's festival was able to take place as normal as it was a couple of months before coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
This year it will be entirely online but with the hope that audiences can return in 2022.
Elsewhere, employees at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office's headquarters in East Kilbride have organised a huge online meeting to toast the bard.
Scots working for the UK government in countries including Bahrain, Chile, China, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Pakistan, Peru, Tunisia, and Turkey are among those participating in the virtual event.
Foreign Office Minister Wendy Morton said: "Scots are at the very heart of helping FCDO be a force for good around the world and staff were keen to pay tribute to Robert Burns despite Covid-19.
"Lockdown restrictions might mean that the many Burns suppers our embassies usually organise around the world to help showcase Scotland cannot happen this year, but that isn't stopping us from celebrating."
The Edinburgh Southern Orienteering Club (ESOC) has also been getting into the spirit in an unusual fashion.
Members have created Strava art - using the exercise and route sharing app - to celebrate Burns.
Among their works have been a Tam O'Shanter, Burns House, a haggis and an interpretation of To A Mouse.
Edinburgh-based Traditional Arts and Culture Scotland at the Scottish Storytelling Centre is also staging an online event.
Poems, stories, songs and music devised by storyteller, author and presenter David Campbell are being offered as an alternative to the formal Burns supper format.
