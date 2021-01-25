Man, 20, critical in hospital after car hits tree near Southwick
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a car hit a tree in southern Scotland.
The single vehicle crash happened on the A710 Dumfries to Dalbeattie road at about 21:00 on Sunday.
A grey Vauxhall Corsa left the road near Southwick before striking a tree, leaving three occupants injured.
A 20-year-old man is in a critical condition while two 17-year-olds - a man and a woman - are being treated for more minor injuries.
Police said an investigation was under way to establish the circumstances of the crash.
The road was closed for several hours as officers examined the scene.
Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.