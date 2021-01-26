Police identify Crossmichael house fire victim
Police have identified a 91-year-old woman who died in an early morning fire in the south of Scotland.
Sarah Millar, known as Bunty, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire on Main Street in Crossmichael.
Emergency services were called out to the village at about 04:00 on Monday.
Police said it was not being treated as suspicious but investigations into the cause were ongoing.
