Gretna gunpoint sex attacker faces jail term
- Published
A man who carried out a sex attack on a woman at gunpoint is facing a jail term.
William Trainor, 29, burst into his victim's home in Gretna in the early hours of 15 March 2019.
At the High Court in Glasgow, he was convicted of assaulting the woman with intent to rape as well as possessing a handgun.
Judge Alison Stirling continued bail and deferred sentencing until next month in Edinburgh.
The court heard how the woman had been woken by her dog barking and discovered the intruder rifling through a cupboard.
Trainor then pointed the gun at his victim, who backed off into the hall in a bid to get away.
The woman recognised Trainor, having known him when he was younger.
'Left in a hurry'
In his closing speech to jurors, prosecutor Michael Meehan QC, said: "A tall thin man with a hood covering his head and a scarf over his face entered the kitchen.
"He had a handgun or imitation handgun in his possession.
"He left in a hurry about four minutes later. The Crown case is William Trainor is that tall, thin man."
Trainor, of Gretna, was found guilty of assaulting the woman with intent to rape.
The charge stated he did "gesticulate in a manner" which suggested he wanted her to perform a sex act on him.
Trainor was also convicted of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner as well as possession of a handgun and breaching bail.