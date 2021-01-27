Covid in Scotland: Four more deaths in Stranraer care home outbreak
Four more deaths have been recorded in a Covid outbreak at a Stranraer care home, taking the total to 14.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership said more than 90 staff and residents had tested positive at the Thorney Croft site.
It said it had been working with operators Community Integrated Care to tackle the outbreak.
"Thoughts continue to be with families and with staff at this time," it added in a statement.
The first Covid-related death was reported at the Stranraer home on 6 January.
Numbers have risen steadily throughout the month despite efforts to manage the outbreak.
'Swift action'
The region's health partnership said it was a "difficult and distressing situation for all involved".
It praised the "swift action, dedication and commitment" of operators CIC in its response.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway recently made extra resources available in Stranraer with daily testing available for anyone with symptoms.
It said that although new cases in the Wigtownshire area had "decreased quite markedly in recent days" rates remained high.
The health board added that it was in "continual discussions" about securing additional testing capacity and was now able to provide more resources to the area.
The additional Stranraer testing unit is based at Ashwood House in the town.