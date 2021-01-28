Covid in Scotland: Borders General Hospital extends surgery suspension
- Published
The suspension of routine and non-urgent operations at Borders General Hospital has been extended.
They were cancelled until the end of January but NHS Borders has said they will be halted for a further two weeks.
A statement said that while Covid numbers in the community had reduced in recent weeks, demand at the hospital near Melrose remained "high".
It said the situation would be closely monitored and the services would resume once it was safe to do so.
All cancer treatment and urgent operations - as well as some outpatient services - are currently still going ahead.
Associate director of acute services, Gareth Clinkscale, said: "Our teams are continuing to work extremely hard to care for our patients in the BGH.
"Due to the sustained numbers of people we are treating, we have made the difficult decision to pause all scheduled routine operations for a further two weeks."
He said any patients affected would be contacted directly.
"This was not a decision that we have taken lightly and I would like to apologise for any distress and disappointment that this is inevitably causing," he said.
"However, the safety of our patients and staff is incredibly important to us and this decision was taken in order to ensure this."