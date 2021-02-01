BBC News

Snow warnings spread out across Scotland for six days

A series of Met Office snow alerts has been put in place for Scotland spread out over six days.

The first is for southern and central parts of the country and runs from 22:00 on Monday until midnight on Tuesday.

It is followed by another warning covering the south and more northern areas throughout Wednesday.

A final warning - for most of the north of the country - runs from Thursday until early on Saturday.

The Met Office yellow alerts are at the lower end of the scale, with some disruption a possibility.

The heaviest snowfalls could see up to 40cm (16in) over the Grampians with smaller amounts at lower levels.

The latest warnings come after Storm Christoph left many parts of the country under a blanket of snow last month.

It brought with it an amber warning for a slice of southern and central Scotland.

Lockdown restrictions on travel which are currently in place already mean people should only be making essential journeys.

