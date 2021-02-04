Eyemouth wind farm maintenance base deal a 'game-changer'
A lease deal has been agreed to allow a development described as a "game-changer" for a Borders town to proceed.
It will see an offshore turbine maintenance base built in Eyemouth for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) scheme off the Fife coast.
A 25-year lease of the site has been signed by developers and the Eyemouth Harbour Trust (EHT).
It will allow construction of the base - which promises to create 50 jobs - to begin next month.
Scottish Borders Council approved the proposals last year.
The building will house the office, warehouse and staff welfare facilities required to support the servicing of NnG - which is currently under construction - once the wind farm is fully operational in 2023.
It has been estimated that the 54-turbine scheme - acquired by EDF Renewables UK in 2018 - can meet the energy needs of about 375,000 homes.
Work is already under way, with offshore construction beginning last year.
Matthias Haag, NnG project director, said the latest deal was "a truly green light for our new home in Eyemouth".
He said it would allow construction work to begin on the operations and maintenance base.
Christine Bell, EHT business manager, said: "Today's announcement marks an exciting development that is enthusiastically welcomed by EHT.
"It's a real game-changer for the harbour and the town.
"This project offers a unique opportunity to enhance long-term, local economic growth for the next generation and beyond."