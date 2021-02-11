Covid in Scotland: Plea for patience despite vaccination rate rise
A health board with the highest percentage of vaccinated adults in mainland Scotland has warned it is "far too soon" to ease Covid restrictions.
More than one in four people in Dumfries and Galloway have now received a first dose.
Immunisation co-ordinator Dr Nigel Calvert said they were "delighted" with the progress being made.
However, he urged people to stick with the rules despite the speed of the programme's delivery.
"At the latest figures about 38,000 people have now had their first dose which is a big chunk of the population," he said.
The health board plans to move on to the 60 to 64 age group from Monday.
Dr Calvert said that despite the vaccination levels being achieved it would need time before there could be any easing of restrictions.
"It is very important that people still follow the rules," he said.
"It takes up to about 21 days for the vaccines to work and it is still far too soon to be talking about relaxing things too much."
'Very grateful'
He said they would be "very grateful" if the public could continue to observe the restrictions in place.
"It has been a long time, we do appreciate people's co-operation with this," he said.
"We're getting there, this vaccine will be the way out of this pandemic but it really is too soon to start relaxing things."
Meanwhile, health officials have renewed their appeal for people in the Stranraer area to come forward for testing even if they do not have Covid symptoms.
A testing unit will be open at Ashwood House in the town between 11:00 and 16:00 until at least Monday.