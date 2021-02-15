Woman dies after Melrose bypass crash
A woman has died following a crash on the A6091 Melrose bypass in the Borders last month.
The 43-year-old driver was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment after the accident on 30 January.
Police have confirmed that she has died as a result of her injuries.
A second driver involved - a 61-year-old man - remains in hospital with "life-changing" injuries. Witnesses have been asked to come forward.
Insp Andy Gibb said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family of the deceased at this tragic time.
"Officers have been carrying out inquiries into the circumstances of the crash since it took place and we are asking for the public's assistance.
"Any witnesses or dashcam footage could prove vital to our investigation."
