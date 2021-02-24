Cairnryan border control post preparations made
The Scottish government has taken a step towards the creation of a new border control post (BCP) at Cairnryan following Brexit.
A special development order (SDO) has been laid in the Scottish Parliament to help pave the way for the development.
The facility would allow the inspection of goods coming from the Republic of Ireland and the wider European Union via Northern Ireland.
It is one of a number of control posts being set up across the UK.
The SDO is a statutory instrument that will help ensure planning permission is in place for what has been described as "vital infrastructure".
'Speedily and effectively'
Following Brexit, goods entering the UK from the EU are subject to the same border entry requirement and controls as goods from the rest of the world.
As a result, Border Control Posts, at which imported goods are subject to physical inspections, are being established across the UK.
A site has yet to be selected for the Cairnryan facility but cabinet secretary Michael Russell said the SDO would allow the Scottish government to move as "speedily and effectively" as it could.
Subject to parliamentary approval the SDO will come into force on 25 March.