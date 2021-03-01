Family rescued after being cut off by Solway tide
Coastguards have issued a warning about the speed of Solway coast tides after a family got cut off while out walking.
The incident happened on Saturday afternoon near Southwick about 10 miles (16km) from Dumfries.
The two women and a boy were up to their waists in water before scrambling onto rocks to await rescue.
Senior coastguard operations officer Stewart Bryden said they had been "very lucky" and he was concerned improving weather could see more incidents.
"Once it starts to pick up and people feel they can get out a bit, I think we will get more and more of this," he said.
"People just don't realise how dangerous these tides are."
The group rescued at the weekend - who were from the Castle Douglas area - were out for a walk along the shore near Sandyhills.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said they realised they were cut off and were up to their waists in water but managed to get out and scramble up on to rocks.
They alerted coastguards with their mobile phone and a major rescue operation began involving two lifeboats and three coastguard rescue teams from Portling, Annan and Kirkcudbright.
'Got a fright'
Kippford Lifeboat and the Nith Inshore Rescue Boat from Glencaple made their way to the family and Kippford lifeboatmen managed to take them off the rocks.
Mr Bryden said: "They went a walk along the shore and into the cave and suddenly realised the cave was filling up with water.
"They managed to get up on to the rocks and called the coastguards and we sent out the lifeboats and teams.
"They got a fright and I don't think they will do that again.
"They were very lucky and we had a good response from all the units involved."