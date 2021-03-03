Gretna gunpoint sex attacker given jail term
- Published
A man who carried out a sex attack on a woman at gunpoint has been jailed for three years and four months.
William Trainor, 29, of Gretna, burst into his victim's home in the town in the early hours of 15 March 2019.
He was convicted of assaulting the woman with intent to rape her earlier this year.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Alison Stirling said the offence was so serious there was no alternative to a "period of imprisonment".
Trainor was also convicted of possessing a handgun and sentence had been deferred to obtain reports about his character.
Defence advocate Susan Duff told the court they had identified him as being "vulnerable" and at risk of harm in prison.
'Significant fear'
She argued that in the "unusual and exceptional" circumstances the judge should consider a non-custodial sentence with a high level of supervision.
Judge Stirling said she took into account the serious nature of the charges which Trainor had been convicted of and that jail was the only disposal available to the court.
Following conviction, procurator fiscal for sexual offences Fraser Gibson welcomed the court's decision.
He said: "William Trainor's actions caused significant fear and alarm and it is thanks to his victim's courage in coming forward to report what had happened that he has now been caught and prosecuted.
"We strongly encourage anyone who has been a victim of any such offence to report this to the police in the confidence that they will be treated with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity by the police and our expert prosecutors."