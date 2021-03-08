Samye Ling Buddhist monastery opposes shooting range plans
The abbot of a Buddhist monastery in southern Scotland has urged people to object to plans for a shooting range near the site.
Lama Yeshe Rinpoche of the Samye Ling centre near Eskdalemuir said it threatened their "peace and harmony".
He added that the sound of gunshots would be "terrifying" for birds which lived in the area.
The farm manager of the site of the land for the range said it would create jobs and generate income.
In an open letter, Lama Yeshe said they had tried to be a "good neighbour" during more than 50 years of operating their centre.
He said they had put up with noise from nearby forestry operations and "never complained".
However, he said that shooting range plans were a step too far.
"We have a lot of very tame birds in Samye Ling, it's like a peaceful sanctuary for them," he said.
"They feel safe here because nobody harms them and so there are a large number of little birds and bigger ones too.
"They are used to our peaceful environment and the sound of gunshots is terrifying for them all."
He has urged people to oppose the plans for a long range "high velocity" firing range at nearby Clerkhill and Over Cassock.
"Thousands of people come to Samye Ling for courses and to meditate," he said.
"They all feel strongly opposed to this plan.
"I have many friends from around the world who are determined to raise their voices in opposition to it."
Clerkhill farm manager George Birrell said the proposal for a training rifle range was part of diversification plans.
He said it had been designed to the "highest specifications" with input from a variety of organisations, including Police Scotland.
Mr Birrell said the range was "well within" farm boundaries and 2km (1.25 miles) from the Buddhist monastery.
He added that they would be happy to carry out noise monitoring during operation.
He said it was a "world class development" which would create new jobs and deliver wider benefits to the area.
"We estimate that the range would generate in excess of £500,000 for the local economy from the onset and a much needed economic boost for towns such as Langholm where new, locally-based jobs would be much welcomed," he said.
Dumfries and Galloway Council said it had received two applications for shooting ranges in the area.
It said both would be considered by its planning committee in due course.