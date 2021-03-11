Union Chain Bridge: Scotland-England link removed for overhaul
A historic link between Scotland and England has been cut for the first time in centuries.
The Union Chain Bridge has stood across the River Tweed since 1820 but is undergoing a £10.5m overhaul.
As part of the process, it is being removed for repair before being returned and reopened early next year.
Once completed, it is hoped the bridge can help boost tourism as well as highlighting its historical and engineering importance.
Serious concerns about the condition of the structure prompted the current overhaul.
National Lottery Heritage Fund support has been secured for the plans put together by Northumberland County Council, Scottish Borders Council, Museums Northumberland and the Friends of the Union Chain Bridge.
Full restoration of the structure started last October and now work is beginning on the final stage of its removal - to take down the main chains of the bridge which supported the deck.
Residents nearby said that taking away the last section of bridge was an emotional milestone.
Heather Thompson, who lives near the bridge on the north side, said: "We've watched with interest from the Scottish side as we can walk along from Paxton House.
"It feels very momentous, given that we hoped for this restoration for so long and it will be strange when the bridge is gone."
Tommy Cockburn, who has lived in Horncliffe on the English side all his life, said the famous structure would be missed until it returned.
"The bridge has been a hidden gem and adds a spectacular view to our countryside," he said.
"The past 12 months have been a strange and difficult time.
"Our bridge has gone now as the restoration project has begun and it is such a miss not being there.
"The views are not the same and our nearest link to Scotland has gone."
The bridge's story
The Union Chain Bridge was built by retired naval captain Samuel Brown and completed in 1820.
It cost about £7,700 to construct and replaced a "perilous ford" slightly downstream.
Although work on Thomas Telford's Menai Bridge started before it, it was the Union Bridge that was completed first, making it the longest iron suspension bridge in the world when it opened.
Hundreds of spectators - including civil engineers Robert Stevenson and John Rennie - turned out to see it open on 26 July.
Until the 1970s it existed with little maintenance but the entire deck was replaced in 1974.
Concerns about its condition have increased in recent years, finally prompting the £10.5m overhaul which is now under way.
Source: Friends of the Union Chain Bridge
