Canoeist dies in accident on River Tweed near Kelso
- Published
A canoeist has died after getting into difficulties on the River Tweed in the Borders.
Emergency services were called out to reports of an incident on the water near Kelso at about 15:30 on Monday.
The Borders Water Rescue Team and a helicopter joined police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene.
A body was recovered from the water shortly afterwards. Police said the canoeist's next of kin had been informed.
It is understood two people had been out canoeing on the river when one of them got trapped on a rock.
Det Insp Jamie Gilmore said: "We were called around 15:30 to a report of a canoeist getting into difficulty on the River Tweed, south of Rutherford, near Kelso, on Monday, 22 March.
"Emergency services attended and a rescue operation was launched.
"A body was recovered a short time later and next of kin are aware."
He said inquiries were ongoing and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.