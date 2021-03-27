Nine taken to hospital after two pile-ups on A74(M)
Nine people were taken to hospital following two multiple-vehicle crashes on the A74(M) on Friday.
The first crash, that happened at about 14:20, involved eight vehicles on the northbound carriageway, near junction 16, at Johnstonebridge, Moffat.
Seven people were taken to hospital, some with serious injuries.
The second crash, involving four vehicles, happened southbound, near junction 15 at 16:35. Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A third person was injured but did not need hospital treatment.