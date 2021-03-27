BBC News

Police name 86-year-old victim of crash near Dumfries

Published
image copyrightPolice Scotland
image captionRobert Watson, who was also known as Roy, died from his injuries in Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary

An 86-year-old man who died after a two-car crash near Dumfries has been named by police.

Robert Watson was driving a Honda Jazz which was involved in a crash with a Vauxhall Corsa on the B725 Dumfries to Glencaple road.

Mr Watson, also known as Roy, was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary but died from his injuries.

The 21-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall is still being treated for serious injuries.

The road was closed for eight-and-a-half hours following the accident, which happened at about 12:00 on Monday.

