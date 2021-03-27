Police name 86-year-old victim of crash near Dumfries
- Published
An 86-year-old man who died after a two-car crash near Dumfries has been named by police.
Robert Watson was driving a Honda Jazz which was involved in a crash with a Vauxhall Corsa on the B725 Dumfries to Glencaple road.
Mr Watson, also known as Roy, was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary but died from his injuries.
The 21-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall is still being treated for serious injuries.
The road was closed for eight-and-a-half hours following the accident, which happened at about 12:00 on Monday.