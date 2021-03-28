Jean Hanlon death: Greek authorities reopen 2009 inquiry
An investigation into the death of a Dumfries woman in Crete 12 years ago has been reopened for a third time after new evidence emerged.
The body of Jean Hanlon, 53, was pulled from the water in Heraklion in 2009.
A post-mortem examination concluded she drowned but information later emerged suggesting she suffered injuries consistent with a struggle.
Ms Hanlon's family welcomed the development and described it as as "potentially groundbreaking".
The case was last reopened in 2019 following a television documentary but it failed to secure a breakthrough.
And last year the family issued a fresh appeal on the Greek equivalent of Crimewatch.
Speaking about the latest bid to re-examine the case, her son Michael Porter told BBC Scotland: "This feels different."
Mr Porter was unable to go into detail about the development but said more people were involved this time and said the case file had been passed to a new department.
He added: "I think this is going to be a really good breakthrough and it could, possibly, be groundbreaking for Mum's case."
Mr Porter also vowed that the family and its "amazing lawyer" were determined to keep campaigning until they secured justice.
At the time Ms Hanlon died, the mother-of-three had been living in Crete for several years, working in bars and tavernas.
Her body was recovered from the sea off the Mediterranean island on 13 March, 2009, four days after she disappeared.
Mr Porter previously said the family believed that on the night of her death she was with a man in the port of Heraklion who had still not been traced.