Robert Burns manuscript sold for £27,500 at auction
- Published
A handwritten song by Robert Burns, put away for safekeeping 200 years ago, has sold for £27,500.
Bidding went far beyond the £12,000 guide price at Bonhams' fine books and manuscripts auction on Wednesday.
The poet wrote The Banks of the Cree in 1794 to accompany a tune composed by Lady Elizabeth Heron.
She was married to Patrick Heron - an MP for Kirkcudbright - who owned an estate crossed by the River Cree.
Burns was a regular visitor to the Kirroughtree estate in the south of Scotland, and penned a number of ballads to support Heron's election campaign in the late 18th Century.
The Banks of the Cree manuscript resurfaced in an album which came from Denston Hall in Suffolk.
It is not known how it came to be there, but Bonhams said it had clearly been put away for safekeeping "a few years after publication".
A selection of newspaper cuttings surrounding it date back to the early 19th Century.
Bidding started at £8,000 before the manuscript was sold to a phone bidder.
The name of the buyer has not revealed, but it is understood the manuscript will remain in the UK.