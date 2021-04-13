Cairnryan ferry port check found drugs hidden in motorhome
A man was caught with cannabis with a street value of £140,000 hidden in a secret compartment in his motorhome.
The Anh Luu, 38, originally from Vietnam, was stopped shortly before he boarded a Cairnryan to Belfast ferry in November 2019.
The High Court in Glasgow heard how he started "sweating and crying" during a routine check.
Luu admitted being concerned in supplying the drug and will be sentenced next month.
The court heard that police spotted something unusual when they stopped his hired vehicle.
Prosecutor Blair Speed said: "Officers noticed that where the mattress would normally be, there was a compartment constructed from wood.
"Luu then said: 'cannabis'.
"A compartment made from laminate flooring boards had been constructed.
"Inside were many clingfilm packages which were found to contain cannabis."
The court heard Luu - who was with a woman and a young child - claimed he was not a supplier and was "just transporting" the drugs.
Mr Speed said a receipt and other items found - including screws and a drill - suggested Luu had built the secret compartment himself.
His lawyer, Brian Gilfedder, asked for bail to be continued.
However, judge Lady Stacey told Luu: "I am not prepared to allow that because of the high value of the drugs and the serious nature of the crime."