New Galashiels Academy faces park impact opposition

image copyright Scottish Borders Council image caption An early design concept of the proposed Galashiels Community Campus shows how it would sit in the landscape

Plans to build a new secondary school in the Borders are facing ongoing opposition to their proposed location.

Galashiels Academy was one of more than 20 sites across Scotland included in an investment announcement last year.

However, Scottish Borders Council's preferred location for the building has been opposed by campaigners.

The Save Scott Park group has said the impact on the "best, most attractive, open area of the town" would not be acceptable and could be avoided.

How did we get here?

image copyright Walter Baxter image caption A study of the current school building rated its condition as "poor"

A range of proposals for the shape of education provision in the region was drawn up four years ago.

A detailed assessment of the future of Galashiels Academy was part of those plans.

The following year a study of the condition of the secondary rated it "poor".

Replacing the school became a council priority and a funding bid for a project estimated to cost more than £50m was agreed last year.

It subsequently secured Scottish government support a few months later.

What is being proposed?

image copyright Getty Images image caption A new swimming pool is part of the planned school development

An informal community consultation runs until 26 April on plans for a school capable of coping with a roll of more than 1,000 pupils.

That would include improved sports facilities and a brand new swimming pool.

Four potential locations in the town were examined before settling on using the current school site.

Five possible layouts are being considered - some contained within its present footprint - but the local authority's preferred option would use up a slice of the adjacent Scott Park.

What do opponents say?

image copyright Mary and Angus Hogg image caption Scott Park has been described as "vital" green space for the town by campaigners

A campaign group has been set up to resist the "threatened loss" of a "cherished green space".

It has dismissed council claims that only a "small portion" of Scott Park would be needed as "disingenuous".

"The area required is one third of the open parkland and takes approximately one hectare out of the best area of the park," said spokesman Dr Stuart Gordon.

"One third is not a small portion by any standards."

A petition has gathered more than 1,300 signatures and a Facebook group boasts over 1,000 members.

Dr Gordon said it was "incumbent" on the council to find a solution using the existing school site.

"We all want a new campus, but just not in our park," he said.

"Scott Park is easily the best, most attractive, open area of the town and is a vital and accessible greenspace for all to use."

The group has also criticised the council's online consultation as "inadequate" and difficult to access.

What has the council said?

image copyright Walter Baxter image caption The council said its plans could open up more park land for use

The local authority said that initial proposals for its preferred option had already been amended to reduce their impact on the park following early feedback.

It has also argued that the project would ultimately open up more parkland for use.

Its online consultation has received a "significantly greater" response than more traditional formats and, within the first week, more than 750 people had accessed it.

The council said it hoped to get as many views as possible on the plans.

It also defended its online consultation as "robust" within the context of current pandemic restrictions.

What happens next?

image copyright Mary and Angus Hogg image caption The old Galashiels Academy could be replaced by 2025

Once the online consultation closes on 26 April the council said all the information received would be "reflected upon".

A follow-up report will go to the council in May when it will decide how to proceed.

It will then be up to the local authority to agree what option to take forward to more formal consultation and, following that, a full planning application.

Then, it is hoped, the new community campus could be completed by 2025.