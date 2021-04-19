Teenage pedestrian seriously injured in A76 crash
A teenage girl is in a stable condition in hospital after she was struck by a car on the A76 north of Dumfries.
The 14-year-old was walking near the junction with the C6N to Loch Ettrick at 14:45 on Saturday when the accident, involving a grey Audi A6, occurred.
She was seriously injured and taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Children's Hospital in Glasgow.
The driver and occupants of the car were unhurt. Police have appealed for witnesses.
The road was reopened at about 22:00.
Sgt Jonathan Edgar said: "Our inquiries into this crash are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.
"I would ask motorists using the A76 on Saturday afternoon and who may have been recording via dash-cam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.
"I'd like to thank those members of the public who stopped and assisted at the scene, along with our emergency service colleagues who attended the incident."