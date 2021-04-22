Edinburgh man admits Innerleithen fatal crash charge
A man has admitted a charge of causing death by careless driving following a crash in the Borders last year.
Keith Atkinson, 68, from Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to the offence which happened on the A72 near Innerleithen on 1 March 2020.
Annie Notman, 82, from Biggar, died as a result of her injuries a day after the four-vehicle crash.
Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court until 18 May for background reports.
Atkinson was made the subject of an interim disqualification from driving until that date.