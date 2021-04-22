BBC News

Edinburgh man admits Innerleithen fatal crash charge

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe accident happened on the A72 in the Borders last year

A man has admitted a charge of causing death by careless driving following a crash in the Borders last year.

Keith Atkinson, 68, from Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to the offence which happened on the A72 near Innerleithen on 1 March 2020.

Annie Notman, 82, from Biggar, died as a result of her injuries a day after the four-vehicle crash.

Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court until 18 May for background reports.

Atkinson was made the subject of an interim disqualification from driving until that date.

Related Topics