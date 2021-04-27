Covid in Scotland: Sanquhar and Kelloholm testing offer extended
Additional testing is to remain on offer to a south of Scotland community until the end of the week due to a Covid case rise.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway reported an increase in positive tests in the Sanquhar and Kelloholm areas last week.
Interim director of public health Valerie White said the extra testing had seen an "excellent uptake".
A mobile unit will now stay on site at the Mill Hill Centre in Kelloholm until Friday.
Ms White said the testing had already helped to identify a number of cases - including some where people had no symptoms or just very mild ones.
'Chains of infection'
"We have been able to trace chains of infection, but would very much encourage all those people in Sanquhar, Kelloholm and the immediate surrounding area to make full use of the testing that is in place until the end of the week," she said.
"We'd also encourage everyone to exercise caution and good judgement as lockdown eases, to continue to follow FACTS guidance and to immediately self-isolate and arrange to be tested if experiencing any symptoms of Covid."
The Dumfries and Galloway Council area has seen its prevalence rates rise slightly since the increase in cases in Upper Nithsdale was first reported.
Scottish government figures show 26 new cases in the region in the past week.