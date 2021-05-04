Carsphairn Primary closure timetable drawn up
A timetable has been drawn up to permanently close a school which has had no pupils for the past two years.
Carsphairn Primary in Dumfries and Galloway has been mothballed since the summer of 2019.
A report to councillors said there had been no placing requests to attend the school since then.
The pandemic meant no progress was made in a consultation on closing the school last year but a fresh timetable has been drawn up to start in August.
A review of demographics in the area has also suggested there would be "no future significant demand" for the school.
Pupils in the catchment area now attend Dalry Primary - about 10 miles (16km) away - which is also predicted to see a fall in school roll in years to come.
The council report said that even if the site in Carsphairn was to be reopened its projected pupil numbers would be "single figures or still at zero".
On that basis, councillors are being asked to agree to begin a consultation on closing the school permanently later this year.
Any such move would have to conform with legislation regarding the closure of small rural schools.