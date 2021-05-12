Covid in Scotland: Dumfries and Galloway hospitals under pressure as lockdown eases
- Published
A health board has warned its hospitals are facing "real pressure" despite a decline in Covid cases.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway said that as people were emerging from lockdown a "significant volume" of health concerns were now coming to light.
It warned that the increase in demand was likely to be experienced for some time to come.
It said people should contact them with health concerns but urged "continued patience" on non-urgent matters.
Carole Morton, general manager for acute and diagnostics, said hospitals in particular were facing problems.
She said that despite the drop in Covid cases, staff were seeing a "really notable" increase in referrals and admissions.
"People who maybe haven't left their homes very much over the last year are now starting to emerge.
"Immunity against the likes of things like tummy bugs can therefore be lowered, and we're starting to see a few cases of those."
She flagged up a number of other issues being encountered including:
- People becoming "physically deconditioned" due to lack of activity
- Patients coming forward with issues they have been "sitting on for some time"
- Large numbers of people still waiting for non-urgent treatment
Ms Morton said that had combined to put hospitals under "significant pressure".
"It's also worth noting that this isn't an increase in demand that's likely to pass very quickly," she warned.
"This could be the situation that we're in over several weeks, as we continue to be presented with referrals and admissions of patients who really need our help."
Chief executive Jeff Ace said Covid cases in the region had "reduced significantly" since the start of the year when the region had one of the highest prevalence rates in Scotland.
He said they were "hugely grateful" for the sacrifices people had made but asked them to appreciate that some of the biggest impacts of coronavirus on health and social care were only now starting to be felt.