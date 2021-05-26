Disabled athletes' equipment destroyed by Dumfries fire
Disabled athletes' equipment worth tens of thousands of pounds has been destroyed in a fire at a sports centre.
Police said the blaze at the David Keswick Centre in Dumfries was started deliberately.
High jump mats were set alight next to a container used by Dumfries and Galloway Wheelchair Track Athletics Club at about 19:00 on Monday.
Head coach and club founder Russ Watson said much of the specialist equipment could not be repaired.
Police are keen to trace two youths who were seen in the area at the time of the incident.
The club provides disabled children and young people from southern Scotland and the north of England with the opportunity and support to take part in athletics.
Police said that although the container was secured, smoke and heat damage was caused to the equipment inside.
Custom and racing wheelchairs, spare parts, helmets, gloves and other equipment were damaged.
Mr Watson founded the club with his daughter Shelby, who is a wheelchair-racing world champion.
She posted on Facebook that the fire had seen her dreams - and those of many others - "go up in smoke".
"The equipment that is in there is all disabled sport related - so it is all for track work," explained Mr Watson.
He said some of the specialist items in storage were worth thousands of pounds each.
"We had a row there, a little shelf, with 16 little helmets on it and it just broke my heart - all these helmets were melted," he said.
Mr Watson said he did not believe the fire had been started to deliberately destroy the equipment.
"I don't want to believe that," he said.
"I just hope they realise the damage they have done is not just financial, it's the mental damage to this.
"A lot of these youngsters don't have the money to replace this equipment.
"Stupidity has destroyed nine years' work and I don't know if we can actually survive this."
A fundraising page has been set up to try to replace some of the equipment lost.